What to know for driving across the Gordie Howe International Bridge

A new travel connection begins Monday with the Gordie Howe International Bridge opening for vehicle traffic between Detroit and Windsor.

The bridge has been years in the planning and construction stage. Canadian officials held a ceremony on Friday on their side of the bridge to celebrate the upcoming opening. Business owners on both sides of the bridge are anticipating the economic impact.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will provide a third crossing of the Detroit River between Detroit and Windsor, adding to the access points already available through the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

"Whether you're attending the opening events or simply traveling through the area, please plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and be patient with fellow motorists," Michigan State Police say.

Here's what to expect if you cross the border at the new bridge:

When will it open?

The bridge authority says it is preparing to welcome motorists starting at noon Monday.

Those who wish to walk or bike across the new bridge need to wait until August 5, when the multi-use lane opens.

What are the toll rates?

Personal vehicle travelers will pay $5.75 in U.S. currency or $8 in Canadian currency in bridge tolls. This rate includes most passenger cars, SUVs, minivans and motorcycles. A flat rate will be added to the trip if the vehicle is pulling a small trailer.

Additional fees apply for large commercial and passenger vehicles.

The Breakaway payment plan, which drivers can sign up for on the bridge website includes a discount rate.

Some lanes will have a toll booth operator, others will be automated for electronic payment options.

When the multi-use lane opens, travel will be free for pedestrians and bicyclists.

What about customs?

This is an international border crossing, with stations both for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Canada Border Services. Travelers should check customs rules ahead of time for their plans.

Valid travel documents such as a passport will be required both for motorists and those using the multi-use lane.

What are the highway connection?

The bridge provides a direct highway-to-highway connection between Interstate 75 in Michigan and Highway 401 in Ontario.

What can you expect with traffic congestion?

"Whether you're attending the opening events or simply traveling through the area, please plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and be patient with fellow motorists," Michigan State Police said. "Let's work together to make the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge a safe and memorable day for everyone."

State troopers urge the following: