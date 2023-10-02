Pedestrian struck by SMART Bus in Warren

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 2, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 2, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 2, 2023

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 43-year-old Detroit man was struck by a SMART Bus at the intersection of 8 Mile and Van Dyke in Warren early Monday morning, Warren Fire Department officials say.

Warren police and fire responded to the call at about 6 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the victim was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries to his lower extremities as well as cuts and abrasions. No injuries were reported for the bus driver.