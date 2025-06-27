Pedestrian struck by pickup in St. Clair County has died from his injuries

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in St. Clair County's China Township has died as a result of his injuries in the Southeast Michigan crash.

The victim was Evan Rudich, 20, of Cottrellville Township, according to a follow-up report from St. Clair County Sheriff's Office that confirmed the fatality.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. June 20 in the area of Marine City Highway and King Road. Initial reports were that a man was standing in the roadway at the time. The driver of the 2012 Ford F-150, an 18-year-old St. Clair man, that struck the pedestrian left the location, but was later located.

"The driver of the Ford is cooperating with the investigation," the report added.

Rudich was taken to McLaren McComb Hospital in Mount Clemens, and died at the hospital Monday, deputies reported.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Clair County Crash Investigation Team.