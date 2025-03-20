Watch CBS News
Patients, employees react after shooting at Corewell Hospital in Troy

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo

Hundreds of employees, patients and visitors spent their Thursday morning facing a terrifying situation after a targeted shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital.

"I didn't see much," said one employee. "I just punched the clock, and I was walking in. I walked across the bridge. I saw some people running the other way. Somebody mentioned the active shooter, and I turned around, came back to my car."

For nearly two hours, many employees say they were anxious after receiving an emergency alert text about an active shooter just after 7 a.m. Thursday. One person was injured in the parking garage shooting. A suspect was later arrested at a home in Macomb County. 

"I was about to get in my car; I was told, 'Do not come to work until you hear the all clear,'" said one employee.

"They just told us there was a shooter, so just stay home, just stay away," added an employee.

Ken Rogers was set to take his wife in for dialysis treatment when he received a call.

"It was canceled. All kinds of things were canceled, and we were waiting at home," said Rogers.

Rogers says he is grateful to the hospital staff who warned him.

"It's a terrible thing to have happen. We've done a lot of business at that hospital, and I know they can't stop things like that, but it's a terrible thing," said Rogers.

Other employees say things settled down once they were given the "all clear," and in a statement, the hospital encouraged any patients who may have had issues with their appointments to call and reschedule.

