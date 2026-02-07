Community aims to save landmark Detroit barbecue spot in danger of closing

The community is trying to save an iconic Detroit business before it closes for good on Sunday.

The Black-owned family business has been a staple in the city's North End neighborhood for more than 60 years.

Ever since news spread of its imminent closure, dozens of people have been braving the bitter cold temperatures for one last chance to order food from Parks Old Style Bar-B-Q in Detroit.

"Hell yeah, it's worth it. It is very much worth coming down and get something to eat. My wife cold, but I'm all right," De-wan Rush, of Detroit, said.

Most people waiting in line outside the restaurant on Saturday said they have been visiting for decades.

"I've been coming to Parks since I was a little girl with my dad, my mom. It's just an acquired taste. I mean, it's good. I've been eating it all my life," Denisha Powers said.

The business was founded in 1964 by Edward Parks. His children and grandchildren have carried on that legacy ever since.

"The people, the community, our customers, the love, the support, everyone, and people that stand out here now, this is how we still going," Dominique White, daughter of the business owner, said.

According to a GoFundMe started by one of the employees of the barbecue joint, the owner is battling an illness, and rising costs are making it difficult to stay open.

"I know it's sad for the community, but there's really too much to go on," White said. "You want to keep the support, the business, keep it open. That's what I advise everyone to go do, to go share the GoFundMe."

Many say the sauce is part of what makes the business special.

"They should sell they sauce in stores so we can at least get this sauce. I'm gonna cry if they close. Seriously, that's how good they is," Sharnice Swanson, long-time patron, said.

It's down to the wire; the sign on the door Saturday said the business will close permanently on Sunday, Feb. 8, unless there's a miracle.

"We're showing out. We got to show off for them. We got to help them out. You know, we don't know what the problem is, but we here," Rush said.