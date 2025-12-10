Where parking-related snow emergencies have been invoked in Southeast Michigan

Snow emergencies in Michigan are parking restrictions issued by cities and villages so that snowplows can clear snow from streets and public areas.

The rules generally take effect after a certain amount of snowfall is recorded or expected in the community. Residents are asked to park their vehicles in garages, carports, parking garages or driveways rather than the affected streets until the snowplow work is complete or the local emergency is lifted.

The list of affected areas varies by municipality – sometimes only designated streets are restricted, in other cases, all streets are restricted.

The Southeast Michigan communities invoking that procedure in response to Wednesday's winter weather include those in Livingston County, Macomb County and Oakland County.

Auburn Hills

The City of Auburn Hills has declared a snow emergency effective at noon on Wednesday until noon Thursday.

"Parking is prohibited on city streets during this time," the notice said. "Vehicles parked on city streets or in the roadway could be ticketed or towed at the owner's expense. Abandoned vehicles along I-75, M-59, and major roadways will also be towed."

Birmingham

The City of Birmingham has issued a snow emergency starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The parking restrictions will last until 8 a.m. Thursday for the downtown area, and until 5 p.m. Thursday for residential areas.

"All vehicles must be removed from roadways so that snow plows can safely clear the streets. Failing to remove your vehicle from the road may result in a civil infraction citation and/or the towing of your vehicle," the city said.

Handicapped parking designations and vehicles on the south side of Graefield Street are exempt from citations.

Residents will be allowed to park for free in the Chester Street Parking Structure during the duration of the emergency parking ban.

New Haven

The Village of New Haven invokes snow emergency rules when there is a 4-inch snowfall.

After 2 inches, all motorists are asked to move their vehicles off the village streets. At 4 inches of snow, vehicles can be ticketed or towed if they are not cleared from the street.

Pinckney

The Village of Pinckney issued a snow emergency starting 5 p.m. Tuesday that will last until 5 p.m. Wednesday. "Keep vehicles off village streets so plows can clear the roadways," the notice said.

Pontiac

The City of Pontiac is invoking snow emergency rules from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Friday. There will be no parking on downtown streets from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. each day, and no parking on any street marked "snow emergency route."

There is also no parking on the even-numbered side of any Pontiac street on even-numbered days and no parking on the odd-numbered side of any Pontiac street on odd-numbered days.

Snow emergency updates will be posted on the city's website.

Rochester Hills

The City of Rochester Hills invoked a snow emergency at 10 a.m. Wednesday, which will remain in effect until further notice.

Any vehicles left parked in the streets are subject to being ticketed or towed.

"Please make sure you have your vehicles off the street so our plow drivers can effectively remove the snow," city officials said.

Troy

The City of Troy has declared a snow emergency starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, based on a 4-inch snowfall.

The city snow emergency policy started in 2024 "to enhance the safety of our community," the notice said. All vehicles must be removed from the public streets "until either the snow emergency is over or the road is completely cleared." Violators face a $75 fine.

Troy posts snowplow updates in real time on the city website.