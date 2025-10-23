Parent threatens Eastpointe elementary school teacher because their child didn't get "snack time," police say

An Eastpointe elementary school parent, upset that their child did not get a "snack time," was arrested after he allegedly threatened a teacher, police said.

Eastpointe police responded to Pleasantview Elementary School on Toepfer Drive around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a threat to shoot up the school.

Police say that during school dismissal, the parent approached the teacher and questioned him as to why his child did not receive a "snack time."

The parent then began cursing, screaming and threatening the teacher in front of school staff, students and other parents, police said. Authorities say the parent threatened several times that he would return to the school the following day and "air the place out," which police said is a slang term meaning to "shoot up the place."

Eastpointe police arrested the parent within two hours of the alleged threats.

Police say the case will be forwarded to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, which will review and decide on potential charges.

Eastpointe police say that "any threats of violence toward the school or any other establishment will be taken seriously and investigated promptly. The safety of the children is of the highest priority."