Pajama Jammy Jam Dance Party benefits Macomb Foster Closet

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Pajama Jammy Jam Dance Party took place Saturday night in Warren as part of a fundraiser for the Macomb Foster Closet.

The idea came from 9-year-old Olive Papasian, with the help of her mother, Monica. The two were putting together some care baskets for the Macomb Foster Closet in late August for Olive's birthday.

While dropping them off and getting a look at the donations, Olive noticed the lack of pajamas. That's how the Pajama Jammy Jam Dance Party was created.

"That's my favorite part is everyone's playing together and how everyone just kind of chilling. It's a dance party, and there's just a ton of donations," said Olive Papasian.

With the help of her mother, Olive brought out community members who donated stacks of clothing to the Closet.

"I see so much of the community supporting what my daughter's trying to do, but I think for her to see that kind of support and know she can make a difference, so she can make a change," said Monica Papasian. "I think that this is teaching a lot of other kids they can make a difference and be a part of things."