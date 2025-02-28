Package thefts at Canton apartment complex result in felony arrest

Hazel Park student arrested after gun found at school; I-696 closure delayed; and more top stories

A woman has been arrested in connection with a series of package thefts at Ridgeline Apartment Complex in Canton, Michigan.

Emma Barker, age 34, was charged with larceny in a building, which is a four-year felony, the Canton Police Department reported. She had an arraignment hearing in 35th District Court, her next court hearing is March 7.

Police took Barker into custody Monday after detectives served a search warrant at her Canton apartment, citing her as a suspect in the parcel thefts. "During the execution of the search warrant, investigators identified several additional victims," the press release said.

Emma Barker Canton Police Department

Such incidents have been getting the attention of law enforcement.

In an unrelated case, Michigan State Police reported an arrest Wednesday in a series of package thefts in Washtenaw County.

And last December, Michigan Attorney General's office urged residents to take precautions when expecting package deliveries. The suggestions include shipping to a secure location such as package lockers, leave lights or music on to hint that someone may be home, and installing a porch camera or motion detector to alert to deliveries.