Oxford schools board president Tom Donnelly resigns

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The president of the Oxford Community Schools' Board of Education has resigned, the district announced Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Ken Weaver says president Tom Donnelly's resignation is effective immediately. Weaver did not specify why Donnelly is leaving.

"We are very appreciative to Mr. Donnelly for his years of dedicated service. We will communicate further information in regards to the open school board position as it becomes available," Weaver said.

Donnelly's resignation comes nearly a year after the tragic shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.

Following the shooting, the district faced multiple lawsuits, alleging officials failed to intervene and ensure security at the school.

Additionally, the board was under scrutiny after continually denying Attorney General Dana's offer to conduct an independent investigation on the shooting.

The board announced it was reversing its decision to delay and announced that a firm will conduct the independent review. In a special meeting, members voted to hire Grand Rapids firm Varnum and New York-based firm Guidepost Solutions.

The board also rejected Nessel's offer of having a dog trained to detect explosives and firearms in schools.