Michigan AG Nessel: Oxford School Board Rejects Offer To Provide Weapon Detection Dog

(CBS DETROIT) -- Oxford Community Schools board rejected Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's offer of having a dog trained to detect explosives and firearms in schools for the next academic year.

The board also reportedly rejected Nessel's third offer to revisit the events leading up the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School.

"Unfortunately Oxford Schools has turned down my offer of a free school safety dog, trained and handled by some of the best professionals in the business. I will never stop trying to protect the students in Oxford and all the children in Michigan's schools," Nessel said in a tweet.

Nessel first offered the independent investigation in December but it was declined. Nessel renewed the offer in April; however, the board also rejected it.

"I am deeply disappointed by the school board's repeated rejection of my offers to perform an independent and thorough review of the systems and procedures in the days leading up to and on November 30, 2021," Nessel said in response to the board's second time declining the offer. "My goal is not to assign blame but to help identify ways to improve school safety for Oxford and all schools in Michigan."

In May, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald weighed in on the decision by the board, saying there was no reason to delay a third-party review.

Days later, the board announced it was reversing its decision to delay and announced that a firm will conduct the independent review.

In a special meeting, the board voted to hire Grand Rapids firm Varnum and New York-based firm Guidepost Solutions.