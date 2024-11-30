Oxford High School shooting: 3 years of healing and remembrance

(CBS DETROIT) — Saturday marks three years since the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Four students were killed in the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting: Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. Juliana, 14. Seven others were injured.

In a written statement Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said:

"Today, Michiganders unite to honor the four beautiful young souls we lost three years ago in the heartbreaking tragedy at Oxford High School. Justin, Madisyn, Tate, and Hana were taken from us too soon. So many students, teachers, and loved ones in the community continue to struggle because of all that happened that day. The road to recovery and peace is long and hard. But Michiganders will continue to stand by the people of Oxford and wrap our arms around this community. Michiganders always look out for their friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens—it's what we do best. Now more than ever, let us continue to honor the memories of those we have lost and build out of our grief a resolve to protect our children, our families, and our communities."

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also sent a written statement:

"As we mark three years since the heartbreak and shock of the tragedy in Oxford, we honor and grieve the lost, comfort the wounded, and care for all those whose lives were irreversibly changed on that day. My family, and the entire state of Michigan, continues to send our love and prayers to the people of Oxford. School should be a place of learning and opportunity—not fear. Let us stand with students, families, and friends who are still grieving this loss and keep working together to keep our communities safe."

Earlier this month, parents of the victims demanded a state-led independent investigation so data can be collected and used to create solutions. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has said it would work with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate.