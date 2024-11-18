How to watch: Parents of Oxford High School shooting victims call for state-led investigation

(CBS DETROIT) — With the third anniversary of the Oxford High School shooting approaching, the parents of the victims are demanding a state-led independent investigation.

On Monday, the families of the four students killed in the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting — Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling — are hosting a press conference to call on Michigan lawmakers to mandate and fund an independent investigation into the events that led up to the shooting.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has on several occasions offered to conduct an investigation but has been rejected by the Oxford Community Schools board each time.

An independent investigation by Guidepost Solutions was released in October 2023 and says all levels of Oxford Community Schools "bear responsibility" and failed to provide a safe environment for students. Families of the shooting victims say the Guidepost investigation "lacked subpoena power, resulting in many school employees being advised by their attorneys to not participate, leaving crucial questions unanswered."

The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, was sentenced in December 2023 to life without the possibility of parole, while his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were sentenced in April to 10-15 years in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Monday's press conference marks the first time the families will speak without their attorneys.