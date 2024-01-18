Owner of Michigan insurance agency charged with embezzlement

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman is charged for allegedly embezzling money from people through her insurance agency, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Nancy Caviston, 76, of Superior Township, is charged with two counts of embezzlement by an agent, between $1,000 and $20,000, and two counts of wages and fringe benefits violations.

Caviston received a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

State officials say Caviston, the owner of The Caviston Agency Inc. in Plymouth, allegedly stole payroll deductions of two employees meant to serve as IRA contribution withholdings. The deductions were misappropriated to her personal and business expenses.

Caviston also allegedly failed to make the required employer contributions toward the IRA accounts.

"Payroll fraud is an insidious offense that can go undetected for years without the victim employee becoming aware," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. "Working Michiganders should be able to trust that their deductions are going toward their rightful purposes, especially retirement funds they intend to rely on in their post-career years.

"I am thankful for the investigative efforts of the federal Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration for their watchful eye on the hard-earned wages and benefits of employees, and to the prosecutors in my office for bringing these significant charges of embezzlement."

Caviston is scheduled to appear for her next hearing on Feb. 2.