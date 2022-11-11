Dennis Miller, co-owner of Dearborn's famous Miller's Bar, dies

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a sad day for the famous Miller's Bar in Dearborn. One of the owners, Dennis Miller, died Thursday.

Miller's family made the announcement on the bar's Facebook page.

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of Dennis Miller who passed away on 11.10.... Posted by Miller's Bar on Friday, November 11, 2022

"We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the Miller family said in the post. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."

The bar along Michigan Avenue near Telegraph Road has been open since November 1941. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Miller said he started working for his uncle and father at the bar in ninth grade. He did janitorial work in those days, but a few years later in 12th grade, he started serving burgers and beers as a bartender.

Last year, Miller was featured in a CBS News story about the micro-chip shortage and its impact on the Detroit auto industry. In that segment, he spoke to CBS News reporter Lee Cowan about the indirect impact the chip shortage had on Miller's Bar.

"How much of your business is tied to the auto industry, do you think?" Cowan asked.

"I would guess about 60%," Miller answered.

Along with generations of factory workers, Miller also served celebrities. Miller told The Free Press actor Tom Selleck and rock star Jack White of The White Stripes, both from Detroit, had been to the bar. He said Jack White came in frequently with Renee Zellweger when they were dating.

Miller's Bar will be open Friday and Saturday. They will close on Sunday as usual, but the bar will be closed Monday for Dennis Miller's funeral.