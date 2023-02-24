City of Ann Arbor opens 2 overnight warming centers following ice storm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warming centers are opening in Southeast Michigan following an ice storm on Wednesday that knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people.

In Washtenaw County, the city Ann Arbor opened two overnight warming centers through 6 p.m. Friday at Northside Community Center (809 Taylor St.) and 11 p.m. Friday at the Ann Arbor District Library Westgate Branch (2503 Jackson Road).

Officials say more nights may be added depending on volunteer capacity.

Additionally, a warming center is open through 8 a.m. Friday at Lord of Light Luthern Church (801 S. Forest Ave. in Ann Arbor).

Another center in Wastnaw County is open with the American Red Cross through 8 a.m. Friday at the Eagle Crest Conference Center (1275 S. Huron St. in Ypsilanti).

Warming centers are also popping up in other cities outside of Washtenaw County.

The city of Highland Park says it will have a warming center open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Ernest T. Ford Recreation Center (10 Pitkin Street) for its residents.

Farmington Hills has also opened a warming center at the Fire Headquarters following the recent ice storm. The warming center is located at 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road on the city hall campus and will be staffed 24/7 through Sunday.

Individuals using this warming center must be residents of Farmington Hills.