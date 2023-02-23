Farmington Hills Fire Headquarters open as a warming center for residents

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Farmington Hills has opened a warming center at the Fire Headquarters following the recent ice storm that caused power outages in many communities.

The warming center is located at 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road on the city hall campus.

It will be staffed 24/7 and will be open for residents to use from Thursday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 26. Individuals using this warming center must be residents of Farmington Hills.

For more details, call 248-871-2800 or visit the city's website at www.fhgov.com.