A look into the history of Dr. Ossian Sweet in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Dr. Ossian Sweet was a prominent African American medical doctor who moved into an all-White neighborhood on Garland and Charlevoix on Detroit's east side.

He and his family were accosted by a White mob who attempted to move them out by force. As a result, two White individuals were killed.

Sweet was charged with first-degree murder but was later acquitted.

"The amazing thing about this particular story is that it's about race. It's about the law. It's about the Constitution. It's an American story," said Daniel Baxter, the CEO of Dr. Ossian Sweet Foundation.

Learn more about Sweet's story in the video above.