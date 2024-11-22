Orion Township sisters recount explosion at condominium: "We are alive, and everybody else is alive"

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Within minutes, life completely changed for sisters Chloe and Helena Bennett. They were inside their Orion Township condo that exploded Tuesday night.

Everything they owned is gone, and many of the items destroyed are irreplaceable.

"We lost our dad three years ago, so everything we lost of his, including his ashes, are all gone. That's probably the hardest part of all of this," Chloe Bennett said.

The sisters didn't have much time to process what was happening, but they knew they needed to leave the building.

With the door jammed, a grim future was seemingly coming into sharp focus, and then another miracle happened.

"We were stuck. Both of our doors were jammed, our balcony door was jammed and our bottom door to the main entrance. Then someone was across the street, yelled, 'Get out. There's a fire.' We said we were stuck, and they came and helped us," Chloe Bennett said.

It's going to take time to get life back on track, but for now, the women are thankful they survived and for the people who continue to support them through this.

"Yeah, it's sad we lost everything. We have nothing anymore, but we are alive, and everybody else is alive. We are so grateful," Helena Bennett said.