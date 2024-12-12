Orion Township man, 61, dies in early morning house fire

Ann Arbor teachers rally for better benefits, cold air moves in and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 61-year-old Orion Township man died in a house fire Wednesday morning.

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to a fire around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Indianwood Road.

Firefighters were told that someone was trapped in the home's basement. First responders were able to get the man out of the basement and transported him to an area hospital, where he later died from smoke inhalation, according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner.

Another resident was inside the home at the time of the fire but was able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.