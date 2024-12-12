Watch CBS News
Local News

Orion Township man, 61, dies in early morning house fire

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor teachers rally for better benefits, cold air moves in and more top stories
Ann Arbor teachers rally for better benefits, cold air moves in and more top stories 03:41

(CBS DETROIT) — A 61-year-old Orion Township man died in a house fire Wednesday morning. 

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to a fire around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Indianwood Road. 

Firefighters were told that someone was trapped in the home's basement. First responders were able to get the man out of the basement and transported him to an area hospital, where he later died from smoke inhalation, according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner. 

Another resident was inside the home at the time of the fire but was able to escape without injury. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.