Organizers supporting victims of human trafficking with Save Our Children March in Detroit

In a show of solidarity, organizers of the Save Our Children March in Detroit are gearing up for a protest to help victims of human trafficking this weekend.

"Our children are not for sale. We want the people who are found guilty to be held accountable for what they've done," said co-organizer Wendy Manning.

"We all need to stand up for what we believe in and get our country back together."

For weeks, Manning and her co-organizer, Alexis Warren, have been making posters, painting signs and preparing for the march. On Saturday, March 7, demonstrations will be held in cities nationwide, pushing for people of all walks of life to stand together in protecting and spreading awareness for victims of human trafficking.

"It's not a political issue. You could be a Republican, you could be a Democrat, a Green Party libertarian. I don't care what you are," said Manning.

Inspired by the strength and success of the No Kings protests, Manning and Warren plan to meet on the steps of St. John's Episcopal Church in downtown Detroit at 10 a.m. with as many people as they can, ready to support anyone who joins them.

"It's a peaceful protest. We're not for one political party or the other. It's got nothing to do with politics for us. It's just basically us, trying to get people on the same page. United we stand, divided we fall," said Manning.