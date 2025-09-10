One person taken to hospital from the scene of a New Baltimore house fire

House fire in New Baltimore, Michigan

At least one person was injured in the aftermath of a house fire Wednesday morning in Macomb County, Michigan.

The fire was in the 48000 block of Donner Road, New Baltimore.

Chesterfield Fire Department responded to the scene, along with assisting agencies.

One person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital because of smoke inhalation and burns, the fire department said.

Additional details will be provided when they are available.