One person taken to hospital from the scene of a New Baltimore house fire

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

House fire in New Baltimore, Michigan
At least one person was injured in the aftermath of a house fire Wednesday morning in Macomb County, Michigan. 

The fire was in the 48000 block of Donner Road, New Baltimore. 

Chesterfield Fire Department responded to the scene, along with assisting agencies.  

One person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital because of smoke inhalation and burns, the fire department said. 

Additional details will be provided when they are available.

