Suspect shot by Michigan State Police trooper in Macomb County

Michigan State Police says one person was shot by a trooper after pulling out a gun on Sunday in Bruce Township, Michigan.

MSP said a chase broke out in Shelby Township after a man allegedly used the butt of a long gun to bust windows out of at least one other car in a road rage incident. Authorities said a trooper in Bruce Township was alerted of a Jeep that was involved in that car chase and spotted the suspect vehicle driving off of Van Dyke Ave and into a cornfield.

The trooper pulled alongside the vehicle when the 31-year-old driver from Chesterfield Township got out of the SUV and pulled out a long gun, according to state police.

Police say the trooper fired his gun, striking the person in the leg. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. The trooper was not injured in the shooting.

"The police officer was like holding the door open kinda like what you would see in the movies you know he was behind the door protecting himself, but he had the gun up at the same time. So I didn't see him shoot I just heard the three gunshots," said Dana Warner, who heard the shots from home.

The shooting is under investigation, and a report will be submitted to the Michigan Attorney General's office. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave under the department's policy, according to MSP.

MSP spokesperson Michael Shawn said it's currently unknown how many shots were fired, but that is part of the investigation