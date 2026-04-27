One person in custody after incident near Hamtramck school, police say

Hamtramck police say one person was taken into custody following an incident on Monday near a school.

Police say they responded to Hanley International Academy at about 3:30 p.m. on April 27, prompting a lockdown at the school. Police did not provide details on the incident but said the lockdown has since been lifted and that there is no threat to the school or community.

A suspect was arrested off campus.

"The Hamtramck Police Department remains committed to responding promptly and working collaboratively with our community to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents," police said.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.