One person dead in shooting at Lapeer County workplace, suspect shot by police

One person is dead after a workplace shooting on Wednesday in Lapeer County, Michigan, authorities say.

The shooting happened at Trims Unlimited in Almont. Police initially responded to the location at about 8:20 a.m. for a report of an active shooter. Almont police confirmed that the victim was transported to a hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Michigan State Police say the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Columbus, Michigan, fled the scene. Imlay City police located the suspect on Interstate 69, prompting a police chase. The chase ended at Sutton Road near Wilder Road, and the suspect was shot several times, according to MSP.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. MSP says five patrol vehicles belonging to the state police, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office, Imlay City police and Dryden police were damaged. No officers were injured.

MSP says two deputies who were involved in the shooting were placed on unpaid administrative leave.

An investigation is ongoing.