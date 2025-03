Farmington Hills homeowners fed up with deer overpopulation and more top stories

One person has died after a house fire Tuesday evening in Waterford, Michigan.

Assistant Chief Gene Butcher said they received a call at about 5:30 p.m. The person was home alone when the fire started on Muskingum Drive, Butcher said.

Butcher said an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

Authorities did not release the person's identity or any other information about the incident.