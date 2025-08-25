One man rescued, firefighter injured, during fire on Eight Mile Road

One resident was rescued from a nearby building and a firefighter injured in the aftermath of a commercial fire early Monday in Warren, Michigan.

The fire was reported about 4:54 a.m. in the 5000 block of Eight Mile Road, the Warren Fire Department said in its report. On arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames visible from the second floor of a two-story commercial building believed to be unoccupied at the time.

While crews immediately began to work to put out the fire, the incident commander on site concluded that conditions reported by firefighters inside the building warranted an evacuation of not just that building -- but three adjacent buildings.

During a search of the nearby buildings, firefighters found an elderly man who was living in the building just east of the fire.

"The individual was evacuated from the building and evaluated on scene by fire personnel and released with no reported injuries," the report said.

However, one firefighter did have minor injuries while working at the scene.

The fire was under control by 5:30 a.m. Warren Fire Inspectors are how working to determine the cause.

"The Warren Fire Department commends the swift actions of its firefighters in containing the blaze to the building of origin with only water and smoke damage to the adjacent buildings while also ensuring the safety of nearby residents and businesses," the report said.

Eight Mile Road West between Mound Road and Ryan Road was closed during the firefighting efforts, according to police.