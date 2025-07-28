Watch CBS News
One man killed, three women injured, during shooting at Detroit gas station

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
Four people were shot – one fatally – during a shooting at a gas station early Monday in Detroit. 

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. inside the Marathon gas station at 3344 Puritan Avenue, Detroit Police said. A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured were three women in their 20s and 30s; one of whom was treated at the scene. The other two women were taken to a hospital, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Police believe this is an isolated incident and the shooter acted alone. 

Officers are asking the suspect to turn themselves in. Anyone with tips to share with police can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

The victims' names and other details have not been released. 

This is a breaking news story. CBS Detroit will update as additional information becomes available.

