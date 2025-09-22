One man critically injured after shooting on Detroit's east side, suspect in custody

A man is in critical condition in the aftermath of a shooting on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Department reported.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Haverhill Street. The victim is in his 40s.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, but police say it may be a domestic-related incident. A suspect has been identified, and was taken into custody about 8 a.m.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this shooting can contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th precinct detective unit at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or go to DetroitRewards.tv.

