One man critically injured after shooting on Detroit's east side, suspect in custody

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A man is in critical condition in the aftermath of a shooting on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Department reported. 

The shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Haverhill Street. The victim is in his 40s. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, but police say it may be a domestic-related incident. A suspect has been identified, and was taken into custody about 8 a.m.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this shooting can contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th precinct detective unit at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or go to DetroitRewards.tv

Alysia Burgio contributed to this report.

