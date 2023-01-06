One girl killed, another injured in Detroit shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - One girl was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a Detroit house on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 14500 block of Freeland Street.

Police say an unknown suspect fired shots from outside, and two girls who were inside the house were struck.

One of the girls was fatally wounded, and the other girl is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.