One dead, two others injured, in aftermath of weekend shooting in Flint

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
CBS Detroit

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Flint that killed one man and injured two others, Michigan State Police reported. 

A 911 call was made about 4 a.m. Sunday from the 900 block of Court Street regarding the shooting. Flint Police Department officers who arrived found three gunshot victims at the scene, according to a press release from Michigan State Police, Third District.  

Those victims were: 

  • A 23-year-old Flint man, who was fatally injured. 
  • An 18-year-old Flint man who had life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition Monday. 
  • A 23-year-old Flint man whose injuries were not life-threatening and was listed in good condition Monday. 

There are no suspects in custody at this time, state police said, adding "this is an active, ongoing investigation." 

The Flint Major Case Unit detectives are working on the case. Police ask that anyone with information contact the local Crime Stoppers organization at 800-422-JAIL (5245) or Detective Trooper Andrew Ager at 810-280-0063. 

