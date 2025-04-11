One dead after shooting on Detroit's west side; suspect taken into custody
One person was taken into custody after a man was killed in a shooting Friday on Detroit's west side.
The shooting happened in the 8600 block of Piedmont Street. Police sources say the victim, a 19-year-old man, was found dead inside a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses told police that they did not hear an altercation but heard a shot.
The suspect ran from the location but was eventually taken into custody, according to police.
Sources say the suspect, a 22-year-old man, and the victim are cousins.
An investigation is ongoing.