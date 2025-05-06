Watch CBS News
Woman dead, man injured, after double shooting in East Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

A woman is dead and a man is injured in the aftermath of a shooting at a home in East Detroit, police reported. 

The emergency call to the area of Pinewood and Gratiot took place just before 4 a.m. Police Captain John Stewart from the Ninth Precinct said that when officers arrived, a man came out of the home, stating he had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital and reported in stable condition. 

Then when police went inside the home, they found the body of a woman, dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. 

Multiple shots were fired and multiple vehicles fled the location after the incident, police said. 

No one was in custody as of 7 a.m. 

Detroit police ask that anyone with information on the disturbance and shooting contact the agency's homicide department or call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAKUP. 

