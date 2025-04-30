One dead, another injured, after two-vehicle collision on Van Dyke Avenue

Selfridge ANB to get new fighter jets; Trump signs EO relaxing auto tariffs; and more top stories.

Selfridge ANB to get new fighter jets; Trump signs EO relaxing auto tariffs; and more top stories.

Selfridge ANB to get new fighter jets; Trump signs EO relaxing auto tariffs; and more top stories.

One man has died as a result of a head-on, two-vehicle crash in Warren, Michigan, local police report.

The accident happened about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on Van Dyke Avenue near North Civic Center Drive. Warren Police Department, which is investigating, is asking motorists to avoid the area while they work on the investigation. Van Dyke is closed between Kennedy Circle South and Civic Center Drive North until further notice.

The fatality was one of the drivers: a man aged about 50 to 60 years old who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving northbound when he lost control, police said, and entered the southbound lane.

His vehicle then struck a southbound black Dodge Durango.

That driver, a woman, was taken to a local hospital by Warren Fire Department.

Warren's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.