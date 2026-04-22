One dead after electric bicycle explodes, causes house fire in Upper Peninsula

One person died after an electric bicycle exploded late Tuesday night inside a home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, police said.

Police responded to a home around 11:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Balsam Street in Kinsford for a report of an electric bike explosion. When officers arrived at the home, they found an active structure fire.

Police say one person became trapped inside the home and was later pronounced dead. Several pets were also found dead inside the home, according to police.

Two other people were able to escape the home.

Authorities are withholding the victim's name pending an investigation.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal is assisting in the fire investigation.

Kingford is located in Dickinson County in the western Upper Peninsula near the Michigan-Wisconsin border.