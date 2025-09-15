One person in custody after social media threat against Dearborn Heights school, police say

One person was taken into custody on Monday after a social media threat was made against a school in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, according to police.

Police say at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, officers received a call about "threatening statements" against a school. Investigators located a person of interest and arrested the suspect.

No weapons were found, and the threat appeared to be an isolated incident, according to police. Authorities say there were no further threats related to the incident.

Police did not provide the suspect's identity or say which school was targeted. Dearborn Heights police say they will submit a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.