Oil spill believed to be intentional closes Metro Detroit roads, police say

Metro Detroit roads closed after "likely intentional" oil spill, police say

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after oil was dumped on West Bloomfield roads in a "likely intentional" act.

Square Lake Road is closed from St. Joseph to Pine Ridge, with St. Joseph and Pine Ridge closed entirely due to the oil spill. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes at this time while authorities clean up the spill.

Deputy Police Chief Dale Young said at about 10:45 p.m. on Monday, May 6, the police department received a report from someone who saw a box truck driving around and dumping an oily substance.

Police believe this was an intentional act but say further investigation is necessary to determine what the substance is and whether the spill was deliberate. In addition, the incident is being treated as a criminal investigation.

The oil does not have an odor, and HAZMAT determined that it is not a harmful substance, according to police.

