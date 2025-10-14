Ohio woman charged with murder in shooting death of her Southfield mother

An Ohio woman has been charged with homicide and felony firearms in the shooting death of her mother on Oct. 5 in Southfield, Michigan.

Southfield Chief of Police Elvin V. Barren said Tuesday that Ada Mae Simmons-Jones, 45, was found fatally wounded in her home on the evening of Oct. 5 in the 18000 block of Bainbridge Drive in Southfield.

Barren said the victim's 3-year-old grandchild and a 77-year-old woman were also at home at the time of the alleged murder.

"This homicide, this murder, was premeditated," Barren said.

Barren said Riley Donaldson, 22, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was taken into custody on Oct. 6 in the parking lot of a CVS store in Detroit. An arraignment hearing took place Oct. 10 in 46th District Court, court records show. She is being held without bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 22. First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison without parole.

"Ada Mae Simmons-Jones' death is a tragedy," Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said about the case. "While nothing can bring her back or repair the loss for her loved ones, we will fight to get her justice."

In a press conference Tuesday, Barren provided security video that included a timestamp of a car driving up to the home that night and leaving shortly afterward, along with bodycam footage of the arrest taking place.

"In a hurry to flee the scene, our suspect left her purse behind, which contained identifying items," Barren said.

Barren said Donaldson is also believed to have driven the night of the shooting to Lake Township, Ohio, which is near Toledo, but was found in Detroit the following day.

Three men who were in a car with Donaldson when she was arrested in the drugstore parking lot have been released, police said.

"Those three men did not have anything to do with the homicide," Barren said.

Investigators say the dispute between Donaldson and Simmons-Jones appears to be over the custody of the 3-year-old girl, who is Donaldson's daughter but was under the care of Simmons-Jones. The girl is now in the custody and care of a grandfather, Barren said.

"Our condolences to the family," he said. "In essence, they have lost two people."

Donaldson does not have a prior criminal history, the chief said.

"We are not going to let anyone use mental health as an escape," Barren said. "There is a process with that where the judge will decide."