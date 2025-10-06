Watch CBS News
Fatal shooting under investigation in Southfield

A woman was fatally shot Sunday night in Southfield, Michigan, police report. 

The Southfield Police Department and Southfield Fire & Rescue Department responded to a report of the shooting about 11:39 p.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Bainbridge Drive, the report said.  

Police said that when first responders arrived, they found a woman who had an apparent gunshot would. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Detectives also responded to the scene and the investigation continues. 

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other. 

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

