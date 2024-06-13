Ohio man arrested after freeway shooting near Detroit Metro Airport

Ascension worker accidentally downloaded file that caused cyberattack and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An Ohio man was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly involved in a freeway shooting near the Detroit Metro Airport, state police said.

At 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, the Romulus Police Department contacted the Detroit Regional Communications Center about a shooting that happened on northbound I-275 near Sibley Road.

Romulus police already had the suspect in custody, and the victim was in their parking lot.

When state police arrived, they recovered a pistol from the suspect's vehicle and discovered the victim's vehicle had been struck by gunfire twice.

No one was hit by gunfire during the road rage incident. The victim was released from the scene.

The suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Ohio man, is in custody, pending a prosecutor's review.