Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old, ask adjoining states to be on lookout for suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Ohio are asking the five adjoining states to be on the lookout as they search for a 5-month-old baby kidnapped on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Columbus Division of Police issued BOLO alerts in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania for the suspect, Nalah Jackson.

Jackson is accused of stealing a 2010 Honda Accord with 5-month-old twin boys inside on Dec. 19. Police say one of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport Tuesday morning.

Police are now searching for the other child, Kason Thomass.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE



Law enforcement agencies are working closely with @ColumbusPolice to locate 5-month-old Kason Thomass. BOLO alerts have been issued to the five adjoining states with Ohio for the suspect, Nalah Jackson, & the stolen vehicle. Immediately call 911. pic.twitter.com/EFrUKV5cjX — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 21, 2022

Officials say the mother left the children in the car to go inside a pizza shop when Jackson took the vehicle.

She was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights, Ohio.

The vehicle is described as black with a ripped temporary tag, missing front bumper, tinted windows and a Westside City Toys bumper sticker.

Anyone with information can call 614-645-4266.