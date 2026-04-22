Ohio man injured when rail equipment strikes vehicle in Monroe, police say

An Ohio man was injured when his vehicle was struck by rail equipment along railroad tracks in the City of Monroe, Michigan.

The crash happened about 5:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Avenue, near U.S. 24/Telegraph Road.

A vehicle was struck by moving rail equipment on April 22, 2026, in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe Public Safety Department

The driver, a 75-year-old man from Toledo, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor, the Monroe Public Safety Department said.

"The investigation determined that the driver was not at fault in this crash," police said.

"Preliminary findings indicate the railroad warning signals were not activated at the time of the incident. ... It was also determined that the train involved was rail equipment being used for track repairs, not a traditional locomotive carrying cargo."

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information that can assist the investigation contact Officer Stanifer at 734-243-7500, ext. 7536.