Ohio man arrested for alleged threats against immigrant population in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — On Saturday, the Hamtramck Police Department said it received notice from authorities in Ohio of a threat against the city's immigrant population.

Police said the details came from someone at a church in Toledo who alerted local authorities that a man named William Dorocha came to speak to a priest, then allegedly told others in the church he was going to "take care of immigrants in Hamtramck."

"We have the most diverse population in the state," Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri told CBS Detroit. "We knew we had to act fast."

Altaheri called in the department's criminal intelligence analyst, Andrew Robinson, who got to work tracking Darocha's license plate.

"That's how we determined his car was still in the Toledo area," Robinson said. "So, we kept an eye on it while we gathered more details."

Robinson said hours went by and they were preparing to wrap up the case and head home when Dorocha started driving again.

"I was just going to check one more time, and I saw him cross the border into Michigan," Robinson said. "I saw he was in Taylor (Michigan). And that's when things ramped up for a second time."

Hamtramck police quickly alerted Taylor authorities, who apprehended the suspect. Initially, he was placed into FBI custody, who then transported him back to Toledo. Officers say he had no weapons at the time he was found.

Altaheri told CBS News Detroit he's grateful no one was injured. He added that this is a new reality he wishes his department wasn't forced to confront.

"No one should be afraid to walk in their own neighborhood regardless of their race, religion or origin," Altaheri said. "We want to make sure everyone is safe, but that they feel safe."

CBS News has contacted Taylor police and Toledo police for more details about the incident, but we have not heard back.