Officials working to determine cause of petroleum spill in Clinton Township

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials are investigating the cause of a petroleum spill in a Clinton Township subdivision.

Clinton Township officials contacted the Macomb County Public Works Office late on Friday, March 10, about an oil spill near a subdivision.

According to Candace Miller, the Public Works Commissioner for Macomb County, the Clinton Township Fire Department put a boom on the Canal Drain, located at Canal and Clinton River roads, to absorb the petroleum product.

Officials say no sheen was seen in the drain in the morning on Saturday, and minimal sheen was seen when an inspector checked the site on Sunday.

Additional absorbent pads and booms will be placed in the drain. They will be removed when the water in the drain flows clearly.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner

"While we believe that the amount of the spill to be very small, we are treating this matter very seriously like we would any spill," Miller said. "I'd like to commend the Clinton Township DPW and Fire Department personnel for responding to this incident quickly to contain it and for following the joint communication protocols our office has in place with local fire departments so that we can act quickly as well when any hazardous material spills reach our drains."

Anyone who sees suspected petroleum or other potentially hazardous substances in Macomb County is urged to call the 24-hour Public Works Office toll-free emergency hotline at 1-877-679-4337.