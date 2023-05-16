Officials investigating after teacher uses N-word at Ann Arbor middle school

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An investigation is underway after a teacher used a racial slur at a middle school in Ann Arbor.

The incident happened during class on Friday, May 12, at Slauson Middle School.

The school's administrative team received a report saying a student used the N-word. Then the word was also used by the substitute teacher in their redirection of the student's use of the word, according to a statement released by Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift.

In the statement, Swift also said the administrative team has been in communication with the parents who reported the concern. The administrative team is investigating this situation and follow-up concerns that surfaced Monday morning.

"In the AAPS, we take this situation very seriously; all of us are deeply disturbed by the content of the allegations," said Swift. "We take very seriously any and all concerns shared regarding racist attitudes and practices that exist anywhere in our AAPS organization, and we will continue to ensure consistent and thorough processes for receiving and addressing concerns."

Students and staff are encouraged to report concerns directly to principals or trusted adults.

"We are committed to continuing a full and thorough investigation and are deeply committed to equity and inclusion for each and every student we serve," said Swift.