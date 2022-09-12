Officials increase police presence at Oxford schools after social media threat

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police presence increased at Oxford Community Schools as a social media threat remains under investigation.

The district released a statement Sunday, saying a school resource officer was alerted about the potential threat on Snapchat that reads, "come bring a gun to Oxford school."

Superintendent Ken Weaver said authorities have not determined the author of the message.

"Law enforcement still believes that the creator of the message and the intended recipient of the message are not Oxford students. We do realize the concern that these type of social media messages cause," Weaver said in a statement.

Weaver said the district will have additional police presence at the schools, which already have armed security and stringent visitor protocols. Additionally, central office administrators were stationed at each building for the morning drop-offs.

Police continue to investigate the threat, which comes nearly a year after a tragic shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured six others, as well as a teacher.

Following the report of the social media threat Sunday, Weaver said each student and family "is at a different point in their ability to handle the concern that these disturbing messages cause."

Anyone who has information on the threat is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office or 911.

Students are also encouraged to utilize the Ok2Say anonymous reporting tool to reach out authorities or school administration. Tips can be reported at www.michigan.gov/ok2say or using the OK2SAY app.

In Macomb County, a social media threat forced the closure of Lincoln High School in Warren.

Officials say the threat was posted on Snapchat.

Student were released Monday and it's uncertain if classes will resume Tuesday.