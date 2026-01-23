University of Michigan Flint police officer rescues man found buried in snow

Police at the University of Michigan Flint are crediting an anonymous tipster with saving a life Friday morning. Officers discovered a man collapsed during dangerously freezing conditions.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours as wind chills dipped well below zero. According to the U of M Flint Department of Public Safety, an anonymous caller contacted dispatch to request a welfare check, reporting concern for a person believed to be lying on the ground near the intersection of Harrison and 2nd Street in Flint.

Officers canvassed the area at about 12:37 a.m. During the search, Sergeant Thrower spotted an object on the sidewalk that initially appeared to be debris and described in the report as a "snow-covered clump" resembling a crumpled traffic cone. Upon closer inspection, he realized the object was the individual in distress, who was already partially buried by the snow.

The man told officers he had suffered seizures, which caused him to collapse, leaving him unable to move as the extreme cold set in.

Thrower and Officer Fray immediately coordinated with Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The man was successfully rescued and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities emphasized that the outcome could have been tragic without the tip.

"Given the extreme cold at the time," the department said. "this caller may have saved a life."