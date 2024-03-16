Officer hurt, driver arrested after Warren police chase

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren police officer is in stable condition and a driver under arrest, after police say the man lead them on a chase, then fought with officers.

In a press release, officials said that officers initially pulled over the driver for a license plate violation on 8 Mile near Ryan, around 4:50pm on Saturday, March 16.

Police said that the suspect refused to get out of the car, fighting with officers, then driving off and leading them on a chase into Detroit.

The man stopped on Eight Mile near Russell Street, and then allegedly again became combative.

He was tasered and then taken into custody and remains at the Warren police jail.

The officer who was hurt was headed to the scene to assist with the arrest when his squad car was struck by a vehicle at Nine Mile and Hoover in Warren.

Police said that the officer had his lights and sirens activated, but the driver entered the intersection anyway from southbound Hoover and struck his vehicle.

The Warren officer suffered a potential concussion and an injury to his hand.

The driver blamed for the crash was not hurt and has been released pending an investigation.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.