Off-duty Detroit police officer charged with felonious assault in road rage incident
(CBS DETROIT) - An off-duty Detroit police officer has been charged with felonious assault after she allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver in a road rage incident in Oakland County, police say.
Amy Szarafinski, 53, of Madison Heights, is accused of pointing a handgun at another driver in the area of northbound I-75 and 12 Mile Road on the evening of Saturday, July 29.
Szarafinski was charged with one count of felonious assault (four-year felony) and one count of brandishing a firearm (90-day misdemeanor). She was issued a $25,000 personal bond.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
