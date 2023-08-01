Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty Detroit police officer charged with felonious assault in road rage incident

/ CBS Detroit

Two Detroit police officers suspended after being arrested in separate incidents
Two Detroit police officers suspended after being arrested in separate incidents 02:13
amy-szarafinski.png
Szarafinski was charged with one count of felonious assault (four-year felony) and one count of brandishing a firearm (90-day misdemeanor). She was issued a $25,000 personal bond.  Madison Heights Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - An off-duty Detroit police officer has been charged with felonious assault after she allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver in a road rage incident in Oakland County, police say. 

Amy Szarafinski, 53, of Madison Heights, is accused of pointing a handgun at another driver in the area of northbound I-75 and 12 Mile Road on the evening of Saturday, July 29. 

Szarafinski was charged with one count of felonious assault (four-year felony) and one count of brandishing a firearm (90-day misdemeanor). She was issued a $25,000 personal bond. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 6:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.