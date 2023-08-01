Off-duty Detroit police officer charged with felonious assault in road rage incident

Two Detroit police officers suspended after being arrested in separate incidents

(CBS DETROIT) - An off-duty Detroit police officer has been charged with felonious assault after she allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver in a road rage incident in Oakland County, police say.

Amy Szarafinski, 53, of Madison Heights, is accused of pointing a handgun at another driver in the area of northbound I-75 and 12 Mile Road on the evening of Saturday, July 29.

Szarafinski was charged with one count of felonious assault (four-year felony) and one count of brandishing a firearm (90-day misdemeanor). She was issued a $25,000 personal bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.