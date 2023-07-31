Two Detroit police officers arrested in separate incidents

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Detroit police officers have been arrested and suspended for separate incidents that occurred outside the city.

One of those officers is accessed of a sexual assault while the other allegedly waved a gun during a road rage incident.

Detroit Police Chief James White says the situation is very disappointing for his department and says the allegations are disturbing.

The officers were arrested for two separate incidents while they were off duty.

One officer is charged with criminal sexual conduct. White did not give many details to protect the victim but says the incident happened on July 27 in Woodhaven. There was one adult victim. The male officer is from the third precinct and has been on the job for five years.

A second officer is charged with felonious assault for brandishing a firearm in a road rage incident that happened on July 29 in Madison Heights. The incident involved a female corporal who worked in tactical operations and had 26 years on the job.

White says the incident occurred while the officer was in her personal vehicle, though she likely had her department-issued gun.

Both officers have been suspended. White says he will recommend they be suspended without pay.